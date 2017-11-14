 Skip Nav
Pretty (Healing): 12 Rose Quartz Beauty Products You Need in Your Life

Rose quartz is having a serious moment right now. And if trendsetters like Alexander Wang have anything to do with it, momentum is going to keep building as we get closer to Spring 2018.

Get ahead of the trend and join early adapters in reaping the healing, not to mention beautifying, benefits of rose quartz with a wide range of crystal-infused, accented, and colored products. We found everything from a youth-preserving face roller that can help boost your circulation and promote cell turnover to a creamy luminizer that will give your skin new life. Did we mention the brush set that is about to transform your vanity?

Right this way.

Becca Light Chaser Highlighter in Rose Quartz
ColourPop Rose Quartz Crystal Balm
Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Lacquer in Rosy Quartz
Stila Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow in Metallic Rose Quartz
BH Cosmetics 9-Piece Rose Quartz Makeup Brush Set
Angela Caglia La Vie En Rose Face Roller
SheaMoisture Mineral Powder Blush in Rose Quartz
Ion Color Brilliance Brights Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Rose Quartz
Trish McEvoy 24-Hour Eye Shadow and Eyeliner
Kora Rose Quartz Luminizer
Julep Birthstone Nail Polish in Rose Quartz
Kristals Rose Quartz Oil-Free Hydrating Cream
