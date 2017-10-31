 Skip Nav
All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
How to Safely Test Beauty Samples, Because Germs Are Never a Good Look
The Most Popular Concealer on Pinterest Is Only $5
These Are the Most Terrifying Disney Costumes We've Ever Seen

If you can't decide between going as your favorite Disney character for Halloween or a ferocious monster, we've found someone who does both flawlessly. Ellinor Rosander is a 23-year-old makeup artist who creates bone-chilling special effects makeup for some of your most beloved characters.

Ellinor, who posts tutorials on her YouTube channel alongside her producer partner, Macs Moser, is known for turning classic Disney characters into monsters. From combining Belle with the Beast to creating a murderous Minnie Mouse, there's no end to the nightmarish inspiration Ellinor cooks up.

Keep reading to see some magical transformations.

These Disney Villain-Princess Makeup Looks Will Put a Spell on You
