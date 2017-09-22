This Twisted Starbucks Siren Halloween Makeup Will Deliver a Whole Latte Frights

 Skip Nav
A post shared by 🗑 (@trashiiie) on

Halloween basically gives people the go-ahead to take any innocent character or costume and turn it into something much darker and more twisted. One costume we didn't expect, however, is this makeup artist's scary take on the Starbucks siren.

On Instagram, popular makeup artist Ashie Smith shared her take on Starbucks's iconic logo. In her caption, she joked, "Before and after my morning coffee." Though she's yet to release a step-by-step tutorial on this look, she got her mesmerizing zombie contact lenses from Uniqso and her long green wig from Butchered Boutique. To complete the look, she also made her own fake teeth — an impressive feat! Though the costume requires a lot of effort — and green body makeup — we can guarantee that it'll set you apart.

