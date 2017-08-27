Selena Gomez and Her Makeup Artist Are Working on a "Not-So-Secret Project"

#notsosecretproject @selenagomez 😛 A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

On August 25, Selena Gomez and her main makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, revealed they're working on a "#notsosecretproject." In the Instagram photo that broke this news, Selena was rocking a sexy slicked-back bob, copper eye shadow, and a vibrant red lip. She looks undeniably gorgeous.

So what do you think the secret project is? Our sources say it is likely her album cover look. But if Selena and Hung are creating a makeup line together — or something of the like — we will freak out! Time on Instagram will tell.