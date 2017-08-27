Selena Gomez and Her Makeup Artist Are Working on a "Not-So-Secret Project"

 Skip Nav
Beauty News
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
#notsosecretproject @selenagomez 😛

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

On August 25, Selena Gomez and her main makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, revealed they're working on a "#notsosecretproject." In the Instagram photo that broke this news, Selena was rocking a sexy slicked-back bob, copper eye shadow, and a vibrant red lip. She looks undeniably gorgeous.

So what do you think the secret project is? Our sources say it is likely her album cover look. But if Selena and Hung are creating a makeup line together — or something of the like — we will freak out! Time on Instagram will tell.

@selenagomez x @hungvanngo 📷 @aleenkeshishian 💛💛

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

