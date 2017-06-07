 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Makeup For The Weeknd Concert

Seriously, Could Selena Gomez's Eye Makeup Be Any Sexier For Her Boyfriend's Concert?

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

Daaaaaayum, Selena Gomez! The Hollywood It girl looked smokin' hot when she attended her boyfriend The Weeknd's concert in NYC on June 6. The look was created by her longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and we're going to break it down here.

Her eyes were smoldering with black eyeliner smudged heavily around, creating a winged shape. These dramatic cat eyes are perfect for making her eyes look gigantic. It actually makes them easier to see when The Weeknd glances at her from the stage. Her flawless skin was glowing with a subtle bronzer flush.

And OMG, her luscious lips were emphasized with a pouty peach color. It looks like they were slightly contoured with shine in the bottom of her lower lip — an old-school trick that makes your pucker appear plumper. With her hair back, Selena's sexy smudgy makeup got all of the attention.

Oh, and Hung revealed it only took him 15 minutes to create this makeup look!

The WeekndBeauty NewsSelena GomezCelebrity MakeupEye MakeupMakeupCelebrity Beauty
