18 Essentials From Sephora That Will Make You Seriously Excited For Fall

If you're already excited for Fall, well, now you can get even more pumped to pamper yourself, because Sephora has some indulgent products you'll want to get your hands on. Whether you love pumpkin-inspired products or you're looking for a hydrating skin treatment because the cold weather will soon take a toll on your skin, we have you covered. The retailer has so many luxe choices to choose from, ranging from its soothing 24k gold pumpkin sheet masks — yes — to orange-tinted lipsticks and even dreamy eye shadow palettes. Shop our hot picks for Fall that will inspire you to treat yourself.