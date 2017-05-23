 Skip Nav
24 Discounted Products to Snag From Sephora Before They're Gone

The only thing better than a trip to Sephora is a trip to the Sephora sale section. Realizing that we can afford to buy even more products to feed our beauty obsession makes our day, and the cosmetic emporium has some incredible items on sale right now. Limited-edition palettes and collaborations, skincare sets, and makeup brushes are all on sale, so it's the perfect time to stock up on your favorite products or simply add to your collection.

Read on to find out what discounted items you should pick up now at Sephora.

