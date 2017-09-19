 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
3 Products Are Half-Off at Sephora This Week, So You Can Justify Buying It ALL

It's back! Luckily, as we head into Fall, Summer's most prolific beauty sale isn't going anywhere. As you now know, the Sephora Weekly Wow Sale offers half-price on covetable products for one week only. These babies drop every Thursday, and this week's offerings do not disappoint.

Included in the Sept. 14 bundle is a tried-and-true Tarte mascara, a Lancome lip oil that is perhaps one of the most fun beauty products to put on (ever!), and sensitive-skin-approved cleanser. With such a variety of options, you truly can do you whole face with items from this week's sale.

Read on to see each one, and get ready do some thumb exercises, because you're going to want to add all of these bad boys to your cart.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Lancome Juicy Shaker
First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
Start Slideshow
Beauty SalesBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingSephoraBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop More
Tarte Mascara SHOP MORE
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara
from Macy's
$23
Tarte
tarteist Lash Paint Mascara
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara Duo
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara- .24oz
from Ulta
$23
First Aid Beauty Face Cleansers SHOP MORE
First Aid Beauty
Face Cleanser
from DERMSTORE
$20
First Aid Beauty
Skin Rescue Deep Cleanser, 4.7oz
from QVC
$24
First Aid Beauty
Face Cleanser
from Sephora
$10
First Aid Beauty
Skin Rescue Deep Cleanser With Red Clay
from Sephora
$24
First Aid Beauty
Face Cleanser
from Ulta
$20
Lancôme Makeup SHOP MORE
Lancôme
HYPNÔSE - Custom Volume Mascara
from Sephora
$27.50
Lancôme
'Le Duo' Contour & Highlighter Stick - Bisque
from Nordstrom
$36
Lancôme
Juicy Shaker Pigment Infused Bi-Phased Lip Oil
from Neiman Marcus
$22
Lancôme
Artliner Precision Point Liquid Eyeliner - Azure
from Nordstrom
$30.50
Lancôme
Hypnose Buildable Volume Mascara - Black
from Nordstrom
$27.50
Tarte Mascara AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thedresscode_
kaitcurnow
kaitcurnow
kaitcurnow
First Aid Beauty Face Cleansers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
riccialexis
maryorton
pardonmuahinsta
theglamorousteacher
Lancôme Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelipsticklaw
hollyrebeccawhite
sazan
blondetwinmom
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds