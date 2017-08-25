 Skip Nav
Shawn Mendes Signature Fragrance

Your Little Sister's Favorite Heartthrob Made His Own Fragrance

Shot this cool ad with Danny Clinch. ‪#ShawnSignature fragrance is available now at shawnsignature.com‬

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

We might not be Shawn Mendes's target demographic, but that doesn't stop us from humming along to "Treat You Better" or "Stitches" anytime they come on. And his new fragrance isn't necessarily our demo either, but the bottle alone might be enough to entice you to purchase it.

The fragrance, Signature ($20-$60), has a vintage aesthetic. The copper accents include guitar string wrapped around the cap and a guitar pick; the tinted glass is reminiscent of the vintage baubles you might find at your favorite rustic restaurant. The scent is unisex, with notes of McIntosh apple, frangipani, and white cedar as well as sugar maple — an homage to his Canadian roots. It's woody with a hint of sweetness. If your younger sibling, cousin, or mentee favors Abercrombie Woods, they'll probably favor Signature as well.

With the holidays coming up — yes, I went there — this is a mental (fragrance) note to keep. (Puns!) The box even has a design inspired by Shawn's tattoo. If the children are anything like me — I actually permed my hair to "feel closer" to Justin Timberlake — I think a replica of a tattoo would also be worth going on a shrine somewhere. Right?

