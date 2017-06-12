 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A 30-Day Deodorant Detox May Be Exactly What Your Armpits Need
Beauty News
Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!
Urban Decay
See How Hot Urban Decay's Naked Heat Palette Looks on Different Skin Tones
Beauty News
Orly's New Collection Finally Makes It Possible For Muslims to Wear Nail Polish
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
A 30-Day Deodorant Detox May Be Exactly What Your Armpits Need

You know when you sit down on the bus or subway and realize you forgot to put on deodorant? Then you get that panicky feeling that makes you squeeze your pits together to avoid your neighbor smelling your body odor. That was my life for 30 days while I attempted to give up deodorant. For a month, I didn't raise my arms above my head, all my t-shirts got additional spot treatments due to sweat stains, and I took double the bathroom breaks to give my underarms a splash.

I wish I could tell you that this particular beauty experiment convinced me to never use antiperspirant again. But that would be a total lie (I definitely applied it this morning). My monthlong experiment turned me into a more self-conscious and sweaty version of myself. But I did come out of it with softer, smoother, easier-to-shave armpits. So was the armpit cleanse worth it? Keep reading to find out . . .

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty EssayBeauty TipsBody CareDeodorant
Join The Conversation
Vegetarian
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
by Nicole Perry
Spring Sleep Tips
Spring
by Michele Foley
Chrissy Teigen Spray Tan Snapchat
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Flawless Spray Tan — With a Topless Selfie
by Victoria Messina
Tiny Wrist Tattoos
Beauty Trends
30 Tiny, Chic Wrist Tattoos That Are Better Than a Bracelet
by Nile Cappello
Florida Deodorant Robin Hoods Steal 75 Sticks to Give to Smaller Stores
Deodorant Thieves
How Do You Steal 75 Sticks of Deodorant? Like This
by Lacey Gattis
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds