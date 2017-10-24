 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 18 Skull Candles Will Get You in the Halloween Mood

As beauty-lovers, we're obsessed with burning candles while we pamper ourselves. This October, consider getting into the spooky Halloween spirit by decorating your space with skull candles. Not only will they smell intoxicating, but they'll also look badass on your vanity. Whether you're someone who prefers the all-black look or wears flower crowns every chance you get, these candles will speak to your Halloween-loving soul. Don't worry — we've chosen items that are chic enough to leave out all year long.

Read on to see 18 creepy skull candles you'll want to light immediately.

Related
Skull Makeup Holders Are Creepy and Gorgeous at the Same Damn Time
D.L. & Co Bright Colors Mini Skull Gift Set
$52
from shopmixology.com
Buy Now
Pastel Skull Candle
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Crystal and Herb Infused Skull Candle
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Skull Candle Flower Crown
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Matte Black Skull Candle
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Natures Court Skull Candle
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Soy Wax Skull Candle
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Edgytown Candles Geometric Bougie Skull
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Beeswax Candle Big Skull Shaped Candle in Black
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Amelia Candles Metallic Skull Candle
$31
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Jacks Big Skull Candle (Halloween Edition)
$78
from thejackshop.com
Buy Now
Large Red Skull Candles
$30
from 100candles.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Candles
Gift Boutique Bonaparte Candle
$165 $115.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Candles
D.L. & Co.
Medium Gold Skull Metallic Candle
$38 $22
from Gilt
Buy Now See more D.L. & Co. Candles
Pottery Barn
Mini Skull Candle, Set of 5
$16.50 $8
from Pottery Barn
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Candles
The Jacks Miniature Candle Yellow With Star Eyes
$6
from thejackshop.com
Buy Now
D.L. & Co.
Artisan Rose Gold Skull Lid Candle
$65 $29
from Gilt
Buy Now See more D.L. & Co. Candles
The Jacks Skull Miniature Candle Blue With Heart Eyes
$6
from thejackshop.com
Buy Now
D.L. & Co Bright Colors Mini Skull Gift Set
Gift Boutique Bonaparte Candle
Pastel Skull Candle
Crystal and Herb Infused Skull Candle
Skull Candle Flower Crown
D.L. & Co. Medium Gold Skull Metallic Candle
Pottery Barn Mini Skull Candle, Set of 5
The Jacks Miniature Candle Yellow With Star Eyes
Matte Black Skull Candle
Natures Court Skull Candle
Soy Wax Skull Candle
D.L. & Co. Artisan Rose Gold Skull Lid Candle
The Jacks Skull Miniature Candle Blue
Edgytown Candles Geometric Bougie Skull
Beeswax Candle Big Skull Shaped Candle in Black
Amelia Candles Metallic Skull Candle
The Jacks Big Skull Candle (Halloween Edition)
Large Red Skull Candles
Start Slideshow
Halloween BeautyBeauty ShoppingCandlesHalloweenBeauty Products
Shop Story
Read Story
D.L. & Co Bright Colors Mini Skull Gift Set
from shopmixology.com
$52
Pastel Skull Candle
from etsy.com
$11
Crystal and Herb Infused Skull Candle
from etsy.com
$7
Skull Candle Flower Crown
from etsy.com
$18
Matte Black Skull Candle
from etsy.com
$12
Natures Court Skull Candle
from etsy.com
$12
Soy Wax Skull Candle
from etsy.com
$24
Edgytown Candles Geometric Bougie Skull
from etsy.com
$9
Beeswax Candle Big Skull Shaped Candle in Black
from etsy.com
$35
Amelia Candles Metallic Skull Candle
from etsy.com
$31
The Jacks Big Skull Candle (Halloween Edition)
from thejackshop.com
$78
Large Red Skull Candles
from 100candles.com
$30
shopbop.com
Gift Boutique Bonaparte Candle
from shopbop.com
$165$115.50
D.L. & Co.
Medium Gold Skull Metallic Candle
from Gilt
$38$22
Pottery Barn
Mini Skull Candle, Set of 5
from Pottery Barn
$16.50$8
The Jacks Miniature Candle Yellow With Star Eyes
from thejackshop.com
$6
D.L. & Co.
Artisan Rose Gold Skull Lid Candle
from Gilt
$65$29
The Jacks Skull Miniature Candle Blue With Heart Eyes
from thejackshop.com
$6
Shop More
shopbop.com Candles SHOP MORE
Jonathan Adler
Pop Champagne Candle
from shopbop.com
$42
Jonathan Adler
Blanc Candle
from shopbop.com
$78
Rifle Paper Co.
High Peaks of the Adirondack Forest Candle
from shopbop.com
$28
shopbop.com
LAFCO New York Foyer Amber Black Vanilla Candle
from shopbop.com
$65
shopbop.com
Damselfly You're a Whole Lot of Lovely Candle
from shopbop.com
$60$24
Pottery Barn Candles SHOP MORE
Pottery Barn
Premium Flicker Flameless Birch Wax Pillar Candle
from Pottery Barn
$59
Pottery Barn
Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Candle – Ivory
from Pottery Barn
$49.50
Pottery Barn
Mini Skull Candle, Set of 5
from Pottery Barn
$16.50
Pottery Barn
Artisanal Wall-Mount Candleholder
from Pottery Barn
$29.50
Pottery Barn
Pierced Bronze Metal Pumpkins
from Pottery Barn
$49.50
D.L. & Co. Candles SHOP MORE
D.L. & Co.
Artisan Snake Candle
from Barneys New York
$68
D.L. & Co.
Thorn Apple Candle
from Barneys New York
$68
D.L. & Co.
Thorn Apple Candle
from Barneys New York
$35
D.L. & Co.
Maison D'Argent Candle Gift Set
from Barneys New York
$58
D.L. & Co.
Ancient Medina Candle
from Barneys New York
$48
Pottery Barn Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Affordable Decor
Hurry Up, Halloween! Here Are Our 19 Favorite Decorations For Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
14 Home Splurges You Should've Bought Years Ago
by Angela Elias
Decor Shopping
It's No Surprise That Pottery Barn Has the Chicest Halloween Decorations Around
by Kelsey Garcia
Decor Shopping
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive
by Macy Cate Williams
shopbop.com Candles AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylelista
littlemissfearlessblog
lyndseyzorich
mykindofsweet
Pottery Barn Candles AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
randigarrettdesign
shiningondesign
athomewithtijae
explore.my.decor
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds