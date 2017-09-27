Pictures of Kat Von D's House
Kat Von D's House Is Creepier Than Halloween — and That's the Way She Likes It
Kat Von D is known for her unique sense of style, from her dark fashion sense to her must-have makeup palettes to her masterful freehand tattoos, and her interior design is no exception. The LA Ink star purchased a sprawling Victorian last year. She's wasted no time bringing it back to its previous glory and, in the process, added oodles of gothic furniture and eerie macabre accents. We don't know whether to applaud or hide. See for yourself ahead.
