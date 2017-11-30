 Skip Nav
Don't Worry If You Slept Through the Solar Eclipse, This Makeup Version Is Even Better

A post shared by Delaney Frahm (@dazzledbybeauty9515)

If you missed the real solar eclipse this year because you were napping, simply forgot, or didn't understand exactly what you were looking at, join the club. While we can't offer you a chance to view the real thing again, we can offer a makeup version, and it's pretty damn beautiful.

Makeup artist Delaney Frahm shared her solar eclipse eye makeup back in August, but we can't get enough of the out-of-this-world look. To create this stunning version of a cut crease, Delaney used Juvias Place Zulu Palette ($21), Mehron Makeup Gold Metallic Pigment ($11), and Glitter Injections in Treasure ($5) to finish. The result combines our love of warm orange hues, smoky eye cut creases, and glitter liner to create a superextra solar flare.

Beauty junkies everywhere would probably agree that this makeup does in fact look better than the actual eclipse!

