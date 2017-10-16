The 1 Thing About Sophie Turner's Engagement Photo Beauty Girls Loved Best

It's official: former teen heartthrob Joe Jonas is engaged, and we're all old now. On Oct. 15, the DNCE singer announced his engagement to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (aka Sansa Stark). While most everyone's eyes were on Sophie's gorgeous ring, we couldn't help but bring our eyes down south . . . to her amazing toffee manicure.

If this Summer's most-loved peach nails went through a Fall-approved glow-up, Sophie's soft tan mani would be the result. It's subdued and polished, but quietly statement-making, and if there were ever a time to wear it, it would be for an event where your nails were on full display — such as an engagement photo!

Ahead, find 11 sandy, Sansa-approved nail polishes.