All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
Squiggle Eyelashes

The Wave Trend Has Drifted Toward Eyelashes, and I Don't Hate It

A post shared by mєηαl.κhαη (@ikhaniic) on

The squiggle craze isn't over yet, people. It's gone from eyebrows to eyeliner to lashes — which is equally weird as it is cool. It's a look that could definitely live on the runway, and I don't hate it. For those who like to live life on the extra side, this is your trend.

An Instagram makeup enthusiast who goes by the name of Ikhaniic is behind the trippy lashes. She was quick to point out that the lashes are merely a joke and for everyone's Instagram entertainment only. She said that she wasn't going to let everyone be extra with makeup trends without her. She then went on to explain that she used editing app Facetune to create the wavy effect. So until a wavy lash lift is created, you'll have to rock this look on Instagram only.

She also noted that if eyelash companies were to create these IRL, she'd be the first to wear them. Ditto, girl. C'mon, beauty companies, bring the squiggle to life.

