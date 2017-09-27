I Found the Perfect Mascara For Anyone Scared to Use an Eyelash Curler

I am incapable of using an eyelash curler. Believe me, I've tried: I curled my eyelashes every day for an entire year to try to master the skill, and I still never got it right. I know my lashes can be curled. I've seen other people do it, and I know what a difference it makes. But ultimately, my lack of fine motor skills overcame my desire for perfect lashes, and I gave up.

I am lucky to have long lashes that show a lot of promise. Because they are fairly straight, the length isn't as noticeable when my lashes are sticking straight out. But coax them upward and suddenly they are the kind of lashes people notice.

However, without an eyelash curler, I need my mascara to do all of the curling, lengthening, and separating for me while also not looking clumpy — which is a tall order. Over the years, I have tried mascara after mascara that friends and POPSUGAR editors have raved about, only to be disappointed. I ask near-strangers what magical mascara they are wearing, but the magic never works on me.

Then I tried Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara ($23) and I knew immediately that my search was over. Read on to learn why I'm obsessed with Stila Huge.