The Force Is Strong With Storybook Cosmetics' Latest Collection

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Storybooks Cosmetics just announced the brand's latest collaboration, and it has Jedis everywhere falling over in excitement. The Storybook Cosmetics x Star Wars collaboration doesn't have an official release date yet, but the brand posted to Instagram that the collection will come out sometime in 2018. Considering how fantastic the long-anticipated Mean Girls collection turned out, we can't wait to see what the brand will do with the Star Wars franchise.

We're hoping the collaboration includes both an eye shadow palette and some (maybe lightsaber-shaped) brushes. If this collection is anything like the brand's others, you can expect beautifully creative packaging and shade names reminiscent of the movies. A duo-chrome shade named The Force would totally make us shriek with glee, but we're sure the brand will wow us with its originality.