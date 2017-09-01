 Skip Nav
Whoa! Target Is Revamping Its Entire Beauty Department With an Upscale Remodel

Earlier this week, the Makeup Addiction page on Reddit was in a frenzy over changes at an Arizona Target store's beauty section. "A round of applause for Target's beauty remodel," the post read with a photo of the sleek new look. Hundreds of questions about the what, where, why, and how of this recent change immediately followed. After reaching out to Target, we've got the full scoop.

Throughout 2017, Target is launching an elevated new "beauty experience." Beyond a fresh floor plan and design that make shopping easier and more enjoyable, it's also introducing new and improved Beauty Concierges. The concierges originally launched in 2012 and already exist in several hundred stores, but now there will be an actual service counter where they can help with swatching and color-matching products, doing skincare consultations, and providing samples. They're "brand-agnostic," meaning they're not just there to push a specific brand's products but rather will give suggestions based on your wants and needs.

More on the exciting redesign: the beauty products will now be displayed in an open-concept layout, with illuminated black and white fixtures, enhanced lighting, digital boards, and mini "shops" organized by trend categories like natural beauty products, bath products, cosmetic tools, and beauty accessories. The most prominent addition is probably the central fixture of 100 low-priced, trial beauty products including masks, skin care, hair care, and makeup.

On top of all that, Target also plans to launch a men's grooming destination. While further details are under wraps, we know it'll be similar in concept to the new beauty department.

These changes have already happened at 40 stores so far, and 70 within 17 US states will have them by the end of 2017. In 2018, the new beauty experience will roll out in "hundreds" more stores, according to the brand. Here's the full list of locations where you can find the revamped beauty department: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin.

