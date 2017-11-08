Tarte Custom Kit Sale November 2017
OMG, Tarte Is Having a MAJOR Flash Sale — but It Only Lasts 24 Hours!
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
OMG, Tarte Is Having a MAJOR Flash Sale — but It Only Lasts 24 Hours!
Tarte surprises its fans with sales pretty regularly, but this flash sale is major! On Nov. 8, Tarte began its 24-hour-long sale on custom makeup kits, which include seven full-size items for just $63. With a value of more than $200, the kit includes a makeup bag (in gold, purple, or black), plus your choice of a full-size foundation, blush, lip product, eyeliner (including the famed Maneater Eyeliner), mascara, and brush. It sounds way too good to be true, but it's real — and short-lived! Browse some of your options included in the sale ahead, and then start building your own kit before time runs out.
Amazonian clay airbrush foundation
$36
The Sculptor Contouring Face Slenderizer
$24 $10
Limited-Edition Spellbound Glow Rainbow Highlighter
$30 $24
Limited-Edition Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint
$20 $16
Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner
$21 $15
Airbuki Bamboo Powder Foundation Brush
$28
Double-Ended Camouflage Brush
$36 $24
0previous images
-19more images