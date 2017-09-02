Surprise! Tarte Just Dropped Its Gorgeous New Holiday Collection Early

Tarte pulled a bit of a sneak attack on us all when it debuted its holiday 2017 collection today. We already got an exclusive peek at the highly anticipated Blush Book Volume III among the launches, but with more than 20 new arrivals, there is so much more goodness where that came from. The news broke on Instagram, where it was also announced that there will be free shipping on all orders through Sept.5 at 3 a.m. ET. So in case you didn't have any plans for the long holiday weekend, you better add makeup shopping to your list.

The packaging on all the limited-edition pieces is stunning, with gold accents, vibrant Moroccan prints, festive glitter, and rhinestones. There is a slight mystical seafaring theme with product names like Mermaid Kisses, Buried Treasure, and Treasured Tools. One standout is a brand-new eye shadow palette ($36) that boasts a gorgeous collection of bronzes, browns, pearls, and a crimson shade, all perfect for Fall.

Read on for more of the holiday loot ahead.