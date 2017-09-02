 Skip Nav
Beauty News
Don't Walk, Run: Too Faced's Peaches & Cream Collection Is Now Available
MAC Cosmetics
I Was a MAC Pro For 11 Years, and This Is What It's Really Like to Work There
Beauty News
The Squiggle Brow Trend Grew Legs, Slithered South, and Became WAVY LIPS!
Surprise! Tarte Just Dropped Its Gorgeous New Holiday Collection Early

Tarte pulled a bit of a sneak attack on us all when it debuted its holiday 2017 collection today. We already got an exclusive peek at the highly anticipated Blush Book Volume III among the launches, but with more than 20 new arrivals, there is so much more goodness where that came from. The news broke on Instagram, where it was also announced that there will be free shipping on all orders through Sept.5 at 3 a.m. ET. So in case you didn't have any plans for the long holiday weekend, you better add makeup shopping to your list.

The Tarte Palette of Your Dreams + 23 More Holiday 2017 Beauty Launches

The packaging on all the limited-edition pieces is stunning, with gold accents, vibrant Moroccan prints, festive glitter, and rhinestones. There is a slight mystical seafaring theme with product names like Mermaid Kisses, Buried Treasure, and Treasured Tools. One standout is a brand-new eye shadow palette ($36) that boasts a gorgeous collection of bronzes, browns, pearls, and a crimson shade, all perfect for Fall.

Read on for more of the holiday loot ahead.

Tarte Buried Treasure Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte Treasured Tools Brush Set
Tarte Mermaid Kisses Lipstick Set
Tarte Big Blush Book Volume III
Tarte Posh Pout Quick Dry Glossy Lip Set
Tarte Lip Luxuries Deluxe Lip Sculptor Set
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Pout Pleasures Lip Set
Tarte Bling Top Coat
Tarte Be Happy. Be Bright. Be You. Discovery Set
Tarte Metallic Treats Glitter Liner Set
Tarte Overexposed Highlighting Set
Tarte Tarteist Lip Trio
Tarte Sex Kitten Squad Lash & Line Set
Tarte Supersize Maracuja Oil
Tarte Spice Up Your Stare Deluxe Tarteist Eyeliner Set
Tarte Lash Delights Eye Essentials
Tarte Starters Skin & Color Set
Tarte Pretty & Purrrfect Eye Set
Tarte Pop, Drop, Delight Custom Magnetic Palette
Tarte Magnetic Mosaic Custom Magnetic Palette
Tarte Skin Win Hydrating Skincare Set
Tarte Brightening Bundle Spray & Sponge Set
Tarte Lash Flash Eye Set
