Exclusive First Look at Tarte's New Blush Book Starring 7 New Blushes + 1 Highlighter

Set your Google Cal alert, kids! Wednesday, Aug. 23, at around 9:30 a.m. ET is going to be a beauty shopping sh*tshow. We have exclusive intel that Tarte's third-ever Blush Book palette will be available for purchase on tartecosmetics.com (yes, it is available internationally). Plus, we're revealing the first look at the shades here.

To recap, Tarte's beloved Blush Books I and II both sold out within hours in the past two years. And the third iteration is expected to be just as viral, especially since a bright cheek is on-trend this Summer.

Technically, the Blush Book III is considered part of Tarte's 2017 holiday collection, but that's OK. We've already decided that Christmas is coming early this year. The world can seem like a dismal place, so we're using any excuse to cheer up — including retail therapy.

Let's break down what is in this mothership palette of blushes. For $60, you can can get seven full-size Amazonian Clay blushes and one highlighter — all limited-edition new shades (try not to pass out!). This is a $230+ value since one Amazonian Clay Blush costs $29. The long-lasting vegan formula is infused with the brand's signature Amazonian clay, so they benefit your skin in addition to giving you that gorgeous flushed look.

The new shades include seven blushes: Heated (hot coral), Lavish (coral), Poised (pink), Mindful (nude pink), Peachy (peach), Rad (hot pink), and Kindred (cool nude). We are already making heart eyes at Rad and Lavish to enhance our end-of-season tans. The highlighting powder is a gorgeous champagne hue called Spirited. Use this medley of warm and cool pinks to add depth to your cheekbones. It also doubles as a way to finally try out that pink eye look from Instagram.

Before you spend your week's worth of lunch money on Blush Book, swoon over the colors here first!