Tarte's New Radiance Drops Will Bring You 1 Step Closer to Becoming a Mermaid IRL

As simple as achieving dewy, radiant skin might seem, it isn't always easy. Thanks to a bevy of illumining moisturizers, highlighting palettes, and strobing liquids, accomplishing an ethereal glow can require a ton of products and steps. So instead of layering on luminizing primers and powders, Tarte decided to simplify the process with the latest gem in its Rainforest of the Sea collection: Glow Like a Mermaid Radiance Drops ($39).

The pearlescent liquid is a four-in-one elixir that is equally nourishing and magical. It contains Tarte's Rainforest of the Sea complex, coconut, jojoba, and vitamin E oils to deeply hydrate your skin and micro-glistening pearls to make you beam. Apply a few drops on foundation-free skin to create a luminous base for makeup, or mix some into your favorite matte foundation to take your finish from flat to dewy. If glittery unicorn topcoats aren't really your thing, you can also dab on the radiance drops to give your lips a soft sparkle.

We got to preview the liquid gold during an exclusive Tarte press event in Costa Rica, and we particularly loved using it as a dry oil to enhance our décolletage. You can use one coat of the product for a sun-kissed shine, or go ham and apply it all over your body to morph into a mermaid (or Jennifer Lopez). In short: it's magic in a bottle that won't make you feel sticky or look glittery.

Though we know you want to get your hands on the new drops now, you have to wait until June 1, when they make their splash on tartecosmetics.com. In the meantime, toss your messy body glitter and make room for this in your Summer beauty lineup. See swatches ahead!

