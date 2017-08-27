 Skip Nav
Beauty News
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj's Strawberries-and-Cream Rapunzel Hair at the VMAs Deserves Your Attention
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Makeup Featured Actual Swarovski Crystals — Because YES!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift premiered the highly anticipated music video for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do." In the song, the 27-year-old singer laments the loss of her former self as she takes on a dark new persona. Taylor's beauty looks throughout the video made that message loud and clear.

In lieu of her signature beauty look, Taylor experimented with some pretty daring trends. She ditched her laid-back shag haircut for glamorous waves, a high ponytail, and several extreme stick-straight looks. For her makeup, Taylor went truly over-the-top, trading her retro cat eye for smoldering after-dark eyes. Though she still wore plenty of red lipstick in the video, she replaced her usual classic matte one for a sexy glossy one with a latex-like finish. To match, Taylor wore supersharp stiletto nails.

At the peak of the song, Taylor dramatically answers the phone and says that she, Taylor, can't come to the phone right now because "she's dead." Every detail of the song's corresponding video is proof of that — especially her hair and makeup. Ahead, analyze every little detail with close-up shots from the video.

Related
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Taylor Swift's Music Video Makeup Is Proof That Her Old Self Is Long Gone
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsMTV VMAsTaylor SwiftCelebrity HairMusic VideosCelebrity MakeupCelebrity Beauty
Join The Conversation
Makeup Tutorials
From Adele to Zendaya, These DIYs Make It Simple to Look Like a Star
by Nile Cappello
Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reunion Photo at 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
Taylor Swift's Style in "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Taylor Swift
by Laura Marie Meyers
Light-Up Beauty Vanity Mirrors
Beauty News
Here's Why Beauty Insiders Are Obsessed With These Light-Up Mirrors
by Kristin Granero
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Nails and Makeup
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds