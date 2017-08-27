 Skip Nav
Opinion
Taylor Swift Has Been Owning the Beauty Game Since 1989

Since entering the public eye in 2006 (feel old yet?), Taylor Swift has evolved into a true beauty star. It first began when she ditched her signature curly hair for a straight, shaggy lob.

Just when we thought her go-to winged liner and red lip (which remained a rare consistency in this ever-changing world) was here to stay, she shocked us all by going goth.

Now her strands are straight and her rouge is dark, but we still find inspiration from her past looks. Take a trip down memory lane with us by remembering her best beauty moments!

2016
2016
2016
2016
2015
2015
2015
2014
2014
2014
2014
2014
2013
2013
2012
2012
2012
2011
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
The Early Days
Latest Beauty
