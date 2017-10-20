Let Out Your Inner Beast With This Terrifying Tiger DIY

A cat is a classic choice for a Halloween costume, but why be a household pet when you could be a ferocious beast? With just an eye shadow palette and two inexpensive face paints, YouTube user Sheling Beauty transformed into a beautiful (and terrifying!) tiger.

This isn't the carnival face paint that you remember from your childhood. Sheling used a paintbrush to carefully detail tiny strokes across her face, making her skin actually look like fur. She even glued a few bristles from an old blush brush onto her upper lip with lash adhesive to create whiskers. While you could pair this makeup with a full tiger costume (ears, tail, and all), we think it's just as striking on its own.