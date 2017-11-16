 Skip Nav
Tiny Wedding Tattoo Ideas Every Inked Bride Should Consider
Tiny Wedding Tattoo Ideas Every Inked Bride Should Consider

If marriage is forever, then making a long-lasting commitment to your partner via a tattoo is one way to pay homage to your love. Sure, you can step outside of the typical bridal beauty look with an unexpected hairstyle or nail art, but an edgy tattoo makes more of a statement. What makes the tattoos ahead so special is the minimalism. A motif as simple as a tiny heart or script phrase can have meaning but is not distracting. Plus, you can strategically place your ink inside of your ring finger or on a not-often-exposed part of your shoulder.

Whether you choose to do something solo in ode to your love and big day, or team up with your partner on an engagement ink, there are many ways to interpret this. Keep reading to see gorgeous bridal tattoo ideas!

