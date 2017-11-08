 Skip Nav
Celebrity Hair
All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
Disney
Prepare to Lose All Self-Control When You See These 28 Disney Beauty Gifts
Beauty News
These Striking Photos Demonstrate Why We Need to Stop Using "Nude" as a Color
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Tried 8 New Too Faced Lipsticks And Now I'm a Damn Unicorn

In what feels like a world full of unicorn makeup lovers, I'll admit — I'm not an "all holographic everything" type of gal. Don't get me wrong — there's nothing wrong with the colorful trend. In fact, I envy people who can pull off wearing sparkly lips and pearlescent highlight. But, I recently got my hands lips on the latest pieces of Too Faced's new Festival Collection and, dare I say it, I might actually be a #TeamUnicorn convert.

The brand's new lineup features two new lip products: La Créme Mystical Effects Lipsticks and Mystical Effects Lip Toppers. The La Créme lipsticks contains color-shifting technology which adjusts the tint of the lipstick to your unique body temperature. On the other hand, the lip toppers can be worn alone or on top of your favorite lipstick to give any color a holographic hint.

I got to preview every shade of the new Too Faced goodies, and to call me "obsessed" would be an understatement. Read ahead for my breakdown of the new lippies and to see they look IRL!

Related
It's Party Time! See Every Piece in Too Faced's New Festival Collection — Swatched
Too Faced La Créme Mystical Effects Lipstick
Too Faced La Créme Mystical Effects Lipstick in Angel Tears
Too Faced La Créme Mystical Effects Lipstick in Unicorn Tears
Too Faced La Créme Mystical Effects Lipstick in Fairy Tears
Too Faced La Créme Mystical Effects Lipstick in Mermaid Tears
Too Faced Mystical Effects Lip Toppers
Too Faced Mystical Effects Lip Topper in Unicorn Tears
Too Faced Mystical Effects Lip Topper in Fairy Tears
Too Faced Mystical Effects Lip Topper in Angel Tears
Too Faced Mystical Effects Lip Topper in Mermaid Tears
The Entire Too Faced Festival Collection
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Rainbow BeautyBeauty Products ReviewBeauty TrendsToo FacedLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Beauty News
How 1 Salon Went "Anti-Bleach" — but Still Offers Rainbow Colors
by Alaina Demopoulos
Kora Organics Makeup Rose Quartz Highlighter
Beauty News
This Rose Quartz Highlighter Is the Prettiest Shade We've Ever Seen
by Kristina Rodulfo
How to Buy Kat Von D Metal Crush Highlighter Palette
Holiday Beauty
Kat Von D Will Launch a "Blinding" Highlighter Palette — but It Won't Be Around Forever!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Rose Gold Beauty Gifts 2017
Holiday Beauty
Your BFF Will Lose It Over These 18 Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
Unicorn Cosmetics Silicone Mermaid Brushes
Holiday Beauty
This Bendy Mermaid Makeup Brush Will Make Your Collection Complete
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds