I Tried 8 New Too Faced Lipsticks And Now I'm a Damn Unicorn

In what feels like a world full of unicorn makeup lovers, I'll admit — I'm not an "all holographic everything" type of gal. Don't get me wrong — there's nothing wrong with the colorful trend. In fact, I envy people who can pull off wearing sparkly lips and pearlescent highlight. But, I recently got my hands lips on the latest pieces of Too Faced's new Festival Collection and, dare I say it, I might actually be a #TeamUnicorn convert.

The brand's new lineup features two new lip products: La Créme Mystical Effects Lipsticks and Mystical Effects Lip Toppers. The La Créme lipsticks contains color-shifting technology which adjusts the tint of the lipstick to your unique body temperature. On the other hand, the lip toppers can be worn alone or on top of your favorite lipstick to give any color a holographic hint.

I got to preview every shade of the new Too Faced goodies, and to call me "obsessed" would be an understatement. Read ahead for my breakdown of the new lippies and to see they look IRL!