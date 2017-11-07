 Skip Nav
It's Party Time! See Every Piece in Too Faced's New Festival Collection — Swatched

Music festival season might be over for some, but the party never stops at Too Faced. The brand just unveiled its new Festival Collection, and it's gonna be the life of your makeup bag.

The lineup features a new 13-pan palette, rainbow highlighter (of course), magical color-changing lipsticks . . . and so much more. We were among the first to preview the new collection and can attest that every piece of it is sparkly AF and full of good vibes. In fact, some of the new Too Faced goodies are actually infused with rose quartz for extraloving energy.

Sadly for Too Faced fanatics, you'll have to wait until February 15 to get your hands on the goodies when they launch on the brand's website. But for now, you can get a better look at the new swag ahead!

Too Faced Cosmetics Rainbow Strobe Highlighter ($30)
Too Faced Life's a Festival Peace, Love, and Unicorns Eye Shadow Palette ($42)
Too Faced Life's a Festival Peace, Love, and Unicorns Eye Shadow Swatches
Too Faced Unicorn Tears Iridescent Mystical Bronzer ($30)
Too Faced Unicorn Tears Iridescent Mystical Bronzer Swatches
Too Faced La Créme Mystical Effects Lipstick ($22)
Too Faced Mystical Effects Lip Topper ($19)
Too Faced Unicorn Horn Mystical Effects Highlighting Stick ($28)
Too Faced Unicorn Horn Mystical Effects Highlighting Stick Swatches
Too Faced Mystical Effects Setting and Refreshing Spray
