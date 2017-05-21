Too Faced Peach Perfect Palette
Oh Yes: Too Faced Just Announced the 1 Peach Product You Need!
Jerrod Blandino has another surprise for dedicated Too Faced fans. The brand's co-founder used his personal Instagram page to reveal its upcoming Peach Perfect Mattifying Loose Setting Powder , writing, "Who wants Peach Perfect skin? [L]uminous matte skin with a blurred soft focus effect! It's the modern way to do matte".
Here's what we know about the product so far: it's part of Too Faced's mega-popular Sweet Peach collection, it's a mattifying loose setting powder, it's infused with sweet fig cream (yum!), and it will be available this August. So, we all have to wait just three months until we can get our hands on this sweet treat. Let the countdown begin!