These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Throw Out Your High School Flat Iron and Shop These Top Picks For Sleek, Straight Hair
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Both Star in D&G's New Fragrance Campaign, and Oh My God
Don't Walk, Run: Too Faced's Peaches & Cream Collection Is Now Available

You've seen it teased on Instagram. You know it's going to be good. (You know it's going to smell fantastic, at least.) And now that we've finally previewed the Too Faced Peaches & Cream collection, we can confirm it delivers the sweetness you've been craving for months.

All Spring, Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino has been leaking on social media that more Too Faced peach products are coming, and now we know exactly when (Aug. 31), where (Sephora.com and stores), and what will be included in one of the juiciest launches of Summer.

Before we get into it, a little history. Too Faced launched a viral Sweet Peach eye shadow palette, which eventually gave birth to an entire Sweet Peach collection. It included Sweet Peach blush, a highlighter trio, and lip oils. It all smells and looks like a ripe peach.

Soon Too Faced will be releasing a brand-new Peaches & Cream collection, which will be a mainstay at Sephora and updated seasonally. We have a first look at everything in the line, including the foundation, primer, setting spray, blurring powder, setting powder, matte eye shadow palette, cream blushes, cream bronzer, cream highlighter, and powder bronzer. It's all infused with peach and sweet cream fig, so it smells like a decadent, fruity dessert.

The only items missing are the Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Longwear Lipsticks ($21), which will be offered in 20 shades, ranging from neutral to peach (obvi) and dark plum. As soon as we receive images of the lipsticks, we'll share them. But until then, check out everything else!

Too Faced Primed & Peachy Cooling Matte Perfecting Primer
Too Faced Peach Perfect Comfort Matte Foundation
Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Loose Setting Powder
Too Faced Bronzed Peach and Peach Frost
Too Faced Sweetie Pie Radiant Matte Bronzer
Too Faced Peach My Cheeks Melting Powder Blush
Too Faced Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced Peach Blur Translucent Smoothing Finishing Powder
Too Faced Peach Mist
The Too Faced Peaches & Cream Collection
