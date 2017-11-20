The "Home For the Holidays" Palette Will Give You All the Feels

Tooth and Nail Cosmetics is making our holiday wishes come true with the Home For the Holidays Palette ($48). The warm-hued palette is perfect for the holiday season and features a collection of rose, gold, and neutral shades that look gorgeous separately or blended together. The cult-favorite brand even included a forest green shade to make the palette extra festive.

The packaging itself is especially giftable. A marble print surrounds the creamy shadows and a beautiful sentiment about Home is written on the lid, describing it as "the story of who we are and the collection of things we love." Each shade has a cheery name such as No Place Like Home (a matte creamsicle shade) and Homeward Bound (a plum rose).

If your makeup-obsessed friend is also an animal-lover, she'll be even more thrilled to receive this gift because every shade in the set is vegan and cruelty-free. Shop it ahead!