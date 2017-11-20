The "Home For the Holidays" Palette Will Give You All the Feels

 Skip Nav
Tooth and Nail Home For the Holiday Palette

Tooth and Nail Cosmetics is making our holiday wishes come true with the Home For the Holidays Palette ($48). The warm-hued palette is perfect for the holiday season and features a collection of rose, gold, and neutral shades that look gorgeous separately or blended together. The cult-favorite brand even included a forest green shade to make the palette extra festive.

The packaging itself is especially giftable. A marble print surrounds the creamy shadows and a beautiful sentiment about Home is written on the lid, describing it as "the story of who we are and the collection of things we love." Each shade has a cheery name such as No Place Like Home (a matte creamsicle shade) and Homeward Bound (a plum rose).

If your makeup-obsessed friend is also an animal-lover, she'll be even more thrilled to receive this gift because every shade in the set is vegan and cruelty-free. Shop it ahead!

Home For the Holidays Palette
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds