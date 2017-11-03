 Skip Nav
We Found the 23 Best Gift Sets at Ulta — They Won't Last Long!

If you have a makeup-lover on your hands, then you probably know that you need to narrow in your gift-hunting focus on beauty products for the holiday season. Whether the person you have in mind loves contouring their face, creates enviable smoky eyes, or is just starting out on their long journey toward becoming the ultimate beauty junkie, Ulta is a smart place to do your shopping because it has an endless supply of gift sets. To make things simple for you, we narrowed down our top picks to a list of 23. They're likely to fly off the shelves, so don't delay.

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream Vault II
$65
Buy Now
Too Faced Pretty Little Planner
Philosophy Holiday Handbook Set
NYX Meet The Metallics Lip Vault
Ulta Beauty 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Ulta Candied Cranberry Tumbler Bath Set
The Body Shop Festive Body Butter Seasonal Trio
J.Cat Beauty Matte and Shimmer Lip Vault
Fizz & Bubble Holiday Bath Truffles
NYX Lippie Countdown
Dionis Hand Cream Gift Set
NARSissist Velvet Lip Glide Set
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream Vault II
The Body Shop Shea Moisturizing Body Care Routine Kit
Bliss Somebody to Love Set
Peter Thomas Roth Peter's Picks
MAC Snow Ball Mini Lipstick Kit / MAC Classics
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! BIG Sexy Lip Kit
Skin&Co Beautiful Hands Set
Being Suck It Up Tumbler & Bath Gift Set
Tarte Magic Star Collector's Set
Vitabath Basic Set
Ulta Be Gorgeous 76 Piece Collection
BareMinerals Oohs & Aahs Radiant Collection
