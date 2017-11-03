We Found the 23 Best Gift Sets at Ulta — They Won't Last Long!

If you have a makeup-lover on your hands, then you probably know that you need to narrow in your gift-hunting focus on beauty products for the holiday season. Whether the person you have in mind loves contouring their face, creates enviable smoky eyes, or is just starting out on their long journey toward becoming the ultimate beauty junkie, Ulta is a smart place to do your shopping because it has an endless supply of gift sets. To make things simple for you, we narrowed down our top picks to a list of 23. They're likely to fly off the shelves, so don't delay.