Ulta Just Launched Its Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale, and You're Going to Want It All
ADVERTISEMENT
Ulta Just Launched Its Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale, and You're Going to Want It All

If you feel like you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, not to worry, because there are still plenty of amazing promotions leading up to Christmas. Ulta just launched its Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale, which features one item that is 50 percent off every day of the month! The mega retailer is releasing the details and previewing five products at a time, and it's all available both in stores and online. We rounded up a list of the deals from now until Dec. 10, from brands like Becca, Benefit, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, so you won't want to miss out. Check out these hot picks before it's too late.

Becca
Lush Lip Colour Balm - Ginger Vanille (pink coral) - Only at ULTA
$22 $11
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Becca Lip Products
IT Brushes For ULTA
Your Beautiful Basics Airbrush 101 Travel Set - Only at ULTA
$38
from Ulta
Buy Now See more IT Brushes For ULTA Beauty Tools
Macy's Makeup
Laura Geller 6-Pc. Hollywood Lights Full Size Beauty Set - Medium
$59
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Makeup
Pur
4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup 10th Anniversary Edition
$34
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Pur Powder Foundation
Benefit Cosmetics
The POREfessional - .75oz
$31
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Shine Control/Blotting Papers
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Contour Cream Kit
$40
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Makeup Sets
December 5th
December 6th
December 7th
December 8th
December 9th
December 10th
