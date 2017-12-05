Ulta Just Launched Its Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale, and You're Going to Want It All

If you feel like you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, not to worry, because there are still plenty of amazing promotions leading up to Christmas. Ulta just launched its Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale, which features one item that is 50 percent off every day of the month! The mega retailer is releasing the details and previewing five products at a time, and it's all available both in stores and online. We rounded up a list of the deals from now until Dec. 10, from brands like Becca, Benefit, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, so you won't want to miss out. Check out these hot picks before it's too late.