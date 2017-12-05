Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale | Dec. 5
Ulta Just Launched Its Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale, and You're Going to Want It All
If you feel like you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, not to worry, because there are still plenty of amazing promotions leading up to Christmas. Ulta just launched its Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale, which features one item that is 50 percent off every day of the month! The mega retailer is releasing the details and previewing five products at a time, and it's all available both in stores and online. We rounded up a list of the deals from now until Dec. 10, from brands like Becca, Benefit, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, so you won't want to miss out. Check out these hot picks before it's too late.
Lush Lip Colour Balm - Ginger Vanille (pink coral) - Only at ULTA
$22 $11
Your Beautiful Basics Airbrush 101 Travel Set - Only at ULTA
$38
Laura Geller 6-Pc. Hollywood Lights Full Size Beauty Set - Medium
$59
from Macy's
4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup 10th Anniversary Edition
$34
The POREfessional - .75oz
$31
Contour Cream Kit
$40
