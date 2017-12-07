You Don't Have to Wait Until 2018 to Wear Ultra Violet Makeup

On Dec. 7, Pantone revealed Ultra Violet as its 2018 Color of the Year, and we're already big fans. We've seen that its deep royal purple-blue hue looks gorgeous on hair. We bet it'll look just as stellar on our nails, lips, and eyes.

Butter London is already an early adopter. The beauty brand just announced a collaboration with Pantone featuring Ultra Violet-colored lipsticks, eye makeup, liner, and of course, nail polish. While those goods won't be out until Jan. 2018, you won't have to wait to add the rich shade to your makeup stash.

Ahead, we rounded up the prettiest violet products sure to channel your "originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking," as Pantone puts it. Shop away!