You Don't Have to Wait Until 2018 to Wear Ultra Violet Makeup
You Don't Have to Wait Until 2018 to Wear Ultra Violet Makeup

On Dec. 7, Pantone revealed Ultra Violet as its 2018 Color of the Year, and we're already big fans. We've seen that its deep royal purple-blue hue looks gorgeous on hair. We bet it'll look just as stellar on our nails, lips, and eyes.

Butter London is already an early adopter. The beauty brand just announced a collaboration with Pantone featuring Ultra Violet-colored lipsticks, eye makeup, liner, and of course, nail polish. While those goods won't be out until Jan. 2018, you won't have to wait to add the rich shade to your makeup stash.

Ahead, we rounded up the prettiest violet products sure to channel your "originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking," as Pantone puts it. Shop away!

A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on

Tom Ford
Private Shadow - Vinyl Finish/0.04 oz.
$36
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Eye Shadow
by Terry
Crayon Khol Terrybly Multicare Eye Definer.
$35
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more by Terry Eye Makeup
M·A·C
MAC Royal Hour Lipstick - Royal Hour (Mt)
$17.50 $14.88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lipstick
Laura Mercier
Baked Eye Colour
$25
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Eye Shadow
Saint Laurent
Full Metal Shadow
$30
from Yves Saint Laurent
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Eye Shadow
REVOLVE Nail Products
NCLA What's Your Sign? Sagittarius Lacquer
$18
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Nail Products
Gucci
Sunstone, Magnetic Color Shadow Mono
$37
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Eye Shadow
Sephora Eye Makeup
Natasha Denona Star Liner
$29
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Estee Lauder
Pure Color Envy Matte Lipstick
$32
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Lip Gloss
Maybelline
ColorSensational Vivid Matte Liquid
$7.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Maybelline Makeup
Sephora Mascara
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Mascara
NYX
Professional Make-Up - Vivid Brights Eyeliner
$9
from Asos
Buy Now See more NYX Eyeliner
Sisley Paris
Phyto-Ombre Eclat Eyeshadow
$48
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Sisley Paris Eye Shadow
Dolce & Gabbana
The Nail Lacquer/0.33 oz.
$27.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Nail Polish
Londontown To the Queen, with Loved Nail Color
$16
from londontownusa.com
Buy Now
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish - After Midnight
$20
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish
