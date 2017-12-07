Ultra Violet Makeup Pantone Color of the Year 2018
You Don't Have to Wait Until 2018 to Wear Ultra Violet Makeup
On Dec. 7, Pantone revealed Ultra Violet as its 2018 Color of the Year, and we're already big fans. We've seen that its deep royal purple-blue hue looks gorgeous on hair. We bet it'll look just as stellar on our nails, lips, and eyes.
Butter London is already an early adopter. The beauty brand just announced a collaboration with Pantone featuring Ultra Violet-colored lipsticks, eye makeup, liner, and of course, nail polish. While those goods won't be out until Jan. 2018, you won't have to wait to add the rich shade to your makeup stash.
Ahead, we rounded up the prettiest violet products sure to channel your "originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking," as Pantone puts it. Shop away!
Private Shadow - Vinyl Finish/0.04 oz.
$36
Crayon Khol Terrybly Multicare Eye Definer.
$35
from REVOLVE
MAC Royal Hour Lipstick - Royal Hour (Mt)
$17.50 $14.88
from Nordstrom
Full Metal Shadow
$30
from Yves Saint Laurent
NCLA What's Your Sign? Sagittarius Lacquer
$18
from REVOLVE
Pure Color Envy Matte Lipstick
$32
ColorSensational Vivid Matte Liquid
$7.99
from Walgreens
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara
$26
from Sephora
Phyto-Ombre Eclat Eyeshadow
$48
from Bloomingdale's
The Nail Lacquer/0.33 oz.
$27.50
Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish - After Midnight
$20
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
