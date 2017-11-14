Exclusive! New Urban Decay Concealers Are Coming to Upgrade Your Makeup Bag in 2018

Fans of Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray and Foundation are in for a treat. The brand is expanding its collection with a brand new All Nighter Concealer ($29). UD's latest addition to its complexion lineup is everything you could possibly want in an effective concealer. It's full coverage and makes blemishes, dark circles, and discoloration obsolete. The finish is matte, so you don't need to use setting powder to "bake." And it's waterproof, so you can rest assured that your makeup will literally last you all night.

UD's new concealer comes in 14 shades with various undertones, so women with different complexions can achieve flawless, full coverage. My perfect shade for covering up dark circles is Medium Dark, while my spot-treatment shade is Dark Golden. The concealer goes on opaque and quickly dries down — so blend fast! I have combination skin and didn't find the formula too drying under my eyes. However, if you are superdry in that area, I recommend using a hydrating primer or oil beforehand for a dewy finish.

Ahead, you can see side-by-side images of my dark circles after using All Nighter Concealer (spoiler alert: my eyes were snatched AF). You can also get a better look at each of the new shades when you keep reading. Get excited to contour with these when they drop on Jan. 1, 2018, at Sephora and Ulta (right in time for your makeup-bag refresh).