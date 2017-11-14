 Skip Nav
Priyanka Chopra
Exclusive! New Urban Decay Concealers Are Coming to Upgrade Your Makeup Bag in 2018

Fans of Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray and Foundation are in for a treat. The brand is expanding its collection with a brand new All Nighter Concealer ($29). UD's latest addition to its complexion lineup is everything you could possibly want in an effective concealer. It's full coverage and makes blemishes, dark circles, and discoloration obsolete. The finish is matte, so you don't need to use setting powder to "bake." And it's waterproof, so you can rest assured that your makeup will literally last you all night.

UD's new concealer comes in 14 shades with various undertones, so women with different complexions can achieve flawless, full coverage. My perfect shade for covering up dark circles is Medium Dark, while my spot-treatment shade is Dark Golden. The concealer goes on opaque and quickly dries down — so blend fast! I have combination skin and didn't find the formula too drying under my eyes. However, if you are superdry in that area, I recommend using a hydrating primer or oil beforehand for a dewy finish.

Ahead, you can see side-by-side images of my dark circles after using All Nighter Concealer (spoiler alert: my eyes were snatched AF). You can also get a better look at each of the new shades when you keep reading. Get excited to contour with these when they drop on Jan. 1, 2018, at Sephora and Ulta (right in time for your makeup-bag refresh).

From left to right: no concealer, one eye with concealer, both eyes with concealer. You can see that my under-eye area went from dark and red to bright and lifted.
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Dark Golden
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Dark Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Dark Warm
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Deep Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Extra Deep Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Fair Warm
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Medium Light Warm
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Fair Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Light Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Medium Dark Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Medium Light Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Medium Dark Warm
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Medium Neutral
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer in Light Warm
