See Every Rad Swatch and Shade of Urban Decay's Brand-New '80s Lip Palette

The '80s are back, baby, and we can practically smell the hairspray wafting in the distance. Though the thought of teased hair and highlighter-blue eye shadow may make you cringe, we have a modern take on the over-the-top decade that's sure to make you run for your credit card: Urban Decay's new trio of Vice lipstick palettes.

Inspired by '80s art, each of the palettes prominently features popular artwork by famed American illustrator Patrick Nagel, who's known for his depictions of badass ladies sporting bold lip colors. The lucky three Nagel pieces Urban Decay chose for its palette are "Untitled," "Sunglasses," and "Rio" (as in Duran Duran's "Rio" album cover). How rad is that?! The kits have five lipstick shades each, including both cult and exclusive colors, along with a lip brush and mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.

These iconic palettes will be available for $28 each starting Oct. 23, at varying locations as follows:

The "Rio" palette will be sold in Ulta Beauty stores and online at Ulta and Urban Decay.

The "Sunglasses" palette will be available exclusively online at Sephora.

The "Untitled" palette will be sold at Macy's and online at Macy's and Urban Decay.

They'll only be available for a short time, so set your alarms now to snatch your own as soon as they go on sale. In the meantime, read on to see an up-close look at the compact, artsy lip kits, along with swatches of each of the shades.