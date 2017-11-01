 Skip Nav
These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!
How to Safely Test Beauty Samples, Because Germs Are Never a Good Look
These Makeup Brushes Look Luxe, Feel Like Kittens — and Cost Less Than $25
See Every Rad Swatch and Shade of Urban Decay's Brand-New '80s Lip Palette

The '80s are back, baby, and we can practically smell the hairspray wafting in the distance. Though the thought of teased hair and highlighter-blue eye shadow may make you cringe, we have a modern take on the over-the-top decade that's sure to make you run for your credit card: Urban Decay's new trio of Vice lipstick palettes.

Inspired by '80s art, each of the palettes prominently features popular artwork by famed American illustrator Patrick Nagel, who's known for his depictions of badass ladies sporting bold lip colors. The lucky three Nagel pieces Urban Decay chose for its palette are "Untitled," "Sunglasses," and "Rio" (as in Duran Duran's "Rio" album cover). How rad is that?! The kits have five lipstick shades each, including both cult and exclusive colors, along with a lip brush and mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.

These iconic palettes will be available for $28 each starting Oct. 23, at varying locations as follows:

  • The "Rio" palette will be sold in Ulta Beauty stores and online at Ulta and Urban Decay.
  • The "Sunglasses" palette will be available exclusively online at Sephora.
  • The "Untitled" palette will be sold at Macy's and online at Macy's and Urban Decay.

They'll only be available for a short time, so set your alarms now to snatch your own as soon as they go on sale. In the meantime, read on to see an up-close look at the compact, artsy lip kits, along with swatches of each of the shades.

The Untitled Palette
Inside the Untitled Palette
Inside the Untitled Palette
Untitled: Swatch of the Doubt Shade
Untitled: Swatch of the Gash Shade
Untitled: Swatch of the Backtalk Shade
Untitled: Swatch of the Naked Shade
Untitled: Swatch of the Exhibition Shade
The Sunglasses Palette
Inside the Sunglasses Palette
Inside the Sunglasses Palette
Sunglasses: Swatch of the Roach Shade
Sunglasses: Swatch of the Oblivion Shade
Sunglasses: Swatch of the Backtalk Shade
Sunglasses: Swatch of the Troublemaker Shade
Sunglasses: Swatch of the Psycho Shade
The Rio Palette
Inside the Rio Palette
Inside the Rio Palette
Rio: Swatch of the Backtalk Shade
Rio: Swatch of the Rapture Shade
Rio: Swatch of the Big Bang Shade
Rio: Swatch of the Conspiracy Shade
