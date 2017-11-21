 Skip Nav
36 Close-ups of the Sexiest Beauty Looks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret is no longer about long hair extensions and bombshell waves. For its 2017 fashion show in Shanghai, the beauty looks were as diverse as the models themselves. From sleek bobs, to afros, to shaved heads, it felt like every hair texture was represented this year. The look was more relaxed, as lead hairstylist told us backstage, "She's been to a party, and she met a boy . . . this is her day-after hair."

Meanwhile, the makeup ditched the usual neutral, fresh-faced finish to look a little more "naughty," as lead makeup artist Tom Pecheaux put it. It's more makeup, with everything from smoky smudged eyeliner to winged eyes.

Fawn over all the Angel beauty inspiration, ahead.

