Proof That the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is the Sexiest, Most Diverse Beauty Look Yet! (Exclusive)

"We are in China so there are a bunch of incredible Asian women, and we have some b*tches from America," Tom Pecheux, the lead makeup artist for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, joked in his French accent. I am the sole editor backstage at the hair and makeup test — basically a beauty dress rehearsal — one day before the show films.

As someone who has covered her share of Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows (I've been to the past three ones in Paris, NYC, and London), I discovered two major differences this year.

First, it's the most diverse cast of models yet. To Pecheux's point, there are both stunning Chinese and American models walking down this year's catwalk, but there are also models from 20 countries in the 55-woman cast. It includes everyone from Leomie Anderson, a deep-skinned model who appeared in the Fenty Beauty campaign, to the fair-and-freckled redhead Alexina Graham. There is also the usual roster: Alessandra Ambrosio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, etc. The hair and makeup teams are embracing all of their uniqueness by sending models down the runway with naturally curly hair and customizing lip colors based on someone's complexion.

My second observation was that it's sexy as hell — possibly the most seductive look ever. The imperfectly perfect bombshell waves are inspired by a girl who has been out all night and wakes up with that bedhead hair. "She's been to a party, and she met a boy," said lead hairstylist Anthony Nadar. "This is her day-after hair that's a lot more relaxed."

Victoria's Secret Launched Glitter Lip Inspired by Angels to Make Your Mouth Sexier

When it comes to makeup, Pecheux bumped up the usual fresh-faced finish for a smudged smoky eyeliner with a hint of shimmer. "The girl will not only pretty and beautiful but [growls] . . . naught[y]," he confirmed.

Until the show airs on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, get your Angel fix by learning exactly how they'll look on the runway, including all of the products you can buy now to look and smell like a Victoria's Secret model.

The Makeup Look: A Smoldering Smoky Eye
Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Lipstick in Adored
Customized Lip Colors
Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Perfection
Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Magnetic
The Hair Diversity
GHD Curve Classic Curl Iron
May 11 Hair Oil
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum Shanghai 2017 Edition
LeChat Dare to Wear Pisco Sour
LeChat Dare to Wear Pink Ribbon
The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Beauty Look
Start Slideshow
