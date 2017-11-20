 Skip Nav
9 Real-Girl Ways to Wear Victoria's Secret Hair

There are certain hairstyles that have become Victoria's Secret staples, whether from the catalog or on the runway — voluminous waves, a tousled workout ponytail, and sexy beach waves, for example. Personally, we think every woman deserves to have her model moment. So, we enlisted a group of Glamsquad hairstylists to give our POPSUGAR staffers sultry makeovers.

We re-created the classic Victoria's Secret styles in honor of the first-ever international Bombshells' Day. For this special occasion, the brand encouraged women to pamper themselves with a spa day, a blowout, or a manicure. We definitely went above and beyond in our celebration here at POPSUGAR! Plus, we've broken down all the tips and products you'll need to get the same looks for you next date night. So go ahead, get your sexy on.

Retro Waves: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Retro Waves: The Real-Girl Way
Retro Waves: The Real-Girl Way
Sleek and Straight: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Sleek and Straight: The Real-Girl Way
Half-Back Hair: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Half-Back Hair: The Real-Girl Way
Half-Back Hair: The Real-Girl Way
Textured Pony: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Textured Pony: The Real-Girl Way
Textured Pony: The Real-Girl Way
Undercut Braid: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Undercut Braid: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Undercut Braid: The Real-Girl Way
Undercut Braid: The Real-Girl Way
Fishtail Braid: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Fishtail Braid: The Real-Girl Way
Fishtail Braid: The Real-Girl Way
Beach Waves: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Beach Waves: The Real-Girl Way
Beach Waves: The Real-Girl Way
Loose Waves: The Victoria's Secret Model Way
Loose Waves: The Real-Girl Way
Loose Waves: The Real-Girl Way
Loose Waves: The Real-Girl Way
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
DIY BeautyLong HairstylesBeauty How ToVictoria's SecretMakeupHair
