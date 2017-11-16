 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Why Viola Davis's Daughter Can Only Dress as a Princess If She Wears Her Hair Natural
Beauty News
Maybelline Is Launching a Millennial Pink, Coconut-Scented Mascara — Game Over!
Wedding Beauty
Tiny Wedding Tattoo Ideas Every Inked Bride Should Consider
Holiday Beauty
21 Ultrachic Gift Ideas For the Beauty Minimalist

Viola Davis's Daughter Wears Hair Natural While Dressing Up

Why Viola Davis's Daughter Can Only Dress as a Princess If She Wears Her Hair Natural

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

When Viola Davis took the red carpet at the 2012 Oscars, it wasn't her gorgeous, emerald green dress that turned heads — it was the fact that she was proudly sporting tight, copper-brown curls in all their natural glory. Five years after her statement-making appearance, it looks like the actress is instilling that same sense of self-love in her young daughter, Genesis Tennon.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, the 52-year-old star opened up about an important lesson she's taught Genesis throughout her childhood: to not "grow up wanting someone's everything." This lesson is particularly relevant during playtime when Genesis wants to dress up like a white book character or Disney princess, which may require a wig to fully embody the persona. But Davis persuades her daughter to wear her hair natural instead.

"I say, 'You gotta wear your hair exactly the way it is. You can be Wonder Woman, but you gotta be Wonder Woman with your hair. You can be Elsa, but you gotta be Elsa with your hair,'" she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

And it looks like the message has stuck with the 6-year-old so far. Earlier this year, Davis shared an adorable #TBT Instagram post in which Genesis "wanted to keep her fro" while dressing to the nines as Wonder Woman. You go, girl — rock that natural hair like it's your damn job.

Related
2 Holiday Hair Ideas That Will Make You Glad You Went Natural

Genesis at 2 almost 3. She wanted to keep her fro. #WonderWoman! We're ready!!! #TBT

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Join the conversation
Natural HairViola DavisCelebrity BeautyHair
Viola Davis
Viola Davis Prayed For a Husband and Was Blessed With a Real Winner
by Brittney Stephens
Types of Braids
Braids
A Comprehensive Guide to Every Gorgeous Braid From Pinterest
by Jessica Cruel
Half Up Half Down Hairstyle Tips
Beauty Trends
Justine Marjan's 7 Tips For Pulling Off the Hairstyle of the Moment
by Kristina Rodulfo
Kim Kardashian West Fragrances Smell
Kim Kardashian
Kim KW on Her New Fragrances, Laser Facials, and Why Raising Kids With Social Media Is "Really Scary"
by Kirbie Johnson
How to Do Your Hair Like Anna and Elsa From Frozen
Hair Tutorials
Do You Wanna Build an Updo? 9 Hairstyles That'll Have You Looking Like Elsa in No Time
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds