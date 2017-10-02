Psst: There Are New Wet n Wild Holiday Sets Right in Your Drugstore!

We have some glorious news for you: There are three new Wet n Wild holiday sets at Walgreens, just patiently waiting for you to come buy them. Fresh off of a spooktacular (and expansive!) 50-product Halloween launch, the affordable brand is back for more with new, festive kits that all ring in under $15.

If you haven't already run out of your house to go sweep up the bundles, you can read on to learn more.