 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Beauty News
Is Daenerys Trying to Pay Tribute to Khal Drogo's Signature Hairstyle? Hear Us Out
Beauty News
These "Snake Eyes" Serpent Makeup Looks Will Have You Feeling Gucci
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
So You Slept in Your Makeup — Now What? Reddit Users Share Their Hacks!

If you love skin care, waking up to a face full of old makeup from the night before can feel worse than a hangover. While your nighttime routine probably includes multiple steps, really only one is the most important — removing your makeup.

But sometimes, a late (or tipsy!) night leads to early morning regrets. When you forget to take off your makeup (happens to the best of us), you might feel like a total swamp monster. Luckily, stained pillows don't have to dampen your day, because damage control exists for a reason.

While we don't recommend turning to these tips every single morning (clean your damn face, people!), we found a few suggestions on Reddit for dealing with your (cosmetic) morning after.

Prepare Yourself!
Double Down
Tone It Down
Pumpkin Spice Can Help!
Get Thee to a Face Mask
Self-Induce a #NoMakeupChallenge
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RedditBeauty NewsBeauty TipsMakeup RemoverSkin Care
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
This Easy Instagram Trick Will Make You Look Red Hot in All Your Selfies
by Aimee Simeon
How to Recycle Beauty Products
Beauty Tips
5 Easy Ways to Recycle Your Beauty Products in 2017
by Sarah Siegel
Work Makeup Mistakes
Beauty Tips
10 Makeup Mistakes You Need to Stop Making at the Office
by Emily Orofino
Daenerys Targaryen Hair Theory Game of Thrones Season 7
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
Creative Ways to Use Concealer
Beauty Tips
7 Ways to Use Your Concealer — Other Than Concealing
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by L'Oreal Paris
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds