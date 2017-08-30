 Skip Nav
Exclusive Details on When and Where You Can Buy the Too Faced I Want Kandee Collection
Mascara Mixology? CoverGirl's New Customizable Kit Makes It a Reality
I'm One of Those Girls Who Plucked Off All My Eyebrows — Here's How I Got Them Back
8 Secrets About Working Backstage at Fashion Week, According to a Makeup Artist

As a makeup artist born and raised in New York, the dream of working New York Fashion week was inevitable. The energy, the creative collaborations, the fast-paced backstage environment; it all appeals to me (still!). Bucket-list dream checked off, and countless seasons of working NYFW shows later, I've realized how important the experiences have been in shaping my career, work ethic, and overall understanding of the industry I work in. And after all, it's live — so anything can happen. Of course it all seems effortless from the outside (that's the point!), but here's a backstage glance of what it's actually like to work New York Fashion Week as makeup artist.

Learn the Look . . . Quick
Team Work Makes the Dream Work
Less on Skin Is More
Multiuse of the Same Beauty Product Is Key
Hold the Drama or Bye, Felicia
Be Ready For Last-Minute Changes
Staying Respectful to Beauty Brand Sponsors
You Never Know Who You’re Working With
