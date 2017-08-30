8 Secrets About Working Backstage at Fashion Week, According to a Makeup Artist

As a makeup artist born and raised in New York, the dream of working New York Fashion week was inevitable. The energy, the creative collaborations, the fast-paced backstage environment; it all appeals to me (still!). Bucket-list dream checked off, and countless seasons of working NYFW shows later, I've realized how important the experiences have been in shaping my career, work ethic, and overall understanding of the industry I work in. And after all, it's live — so anything can happen. Of course it all seems effortless from the outside (that's the point!), but here's a backstage glance of what it's actually like to work New York Fashion Week as makeup artist.