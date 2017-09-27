 Skip Nav
Oh, So These Are the Exact 3 Products Zendaya Uses to Get Clear Skin

Not only is Zendaya known for her singing and acting chops, but the 21 year-old literally lights up every red carpet she graces. (Often doing her own hair and makeup!). If you take a look at her impossibly perfect, seemingly poreless skin, we wouldn't blame you for assuming its the product of a trillion step beauty ritual. But the lowkey makeup junkie just revealed on her app that she only uses three products to get that crystal-clear skin.

Ahead, find the "secret weapons" behind this celebrity's complexion.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Oil
Mario Badescu Ceramide Eye Gel
Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer
