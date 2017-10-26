Green Beauty-Lovers, Rejoice: Whole Foods Is Welcoming Au Naturale Cosmetics

A post shared by Au Naturale Cosmetics (@aunaturalelife) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Any natural beauty junkie knows that Whole Foods is as reliable for its skin- and bodycare goods as it is for its fresh produce. While the grocery chain also sells makeup, it's not necessarily known for having a wide selection of it — that's about to change.

Au Naturale Cosmetics, loved by green beauty devotees since its launch in 2011, is launching in Whole Foods, Allure reports. Previously, the brand sold its product on its own site and, as of summer 2017, online at Free People and Petit Vour. Now, it's going to reach more people than ever in stores — all the better for the brand's mission to start a "clean beauty revolution" with cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and vegan ingredients.



11 of the Best Natural Beauty Gifts You Could Buy at Whole Foods Related

The Au Naturale lineup at Whole Foods will include 68 products, including su/Stain Lip Stains ($25), which come in shades like purple, brown, pink, and brick-red; Super Fine Powder Shadows ($15), which comes in a tube and has hues like navy, lavender, classic black, and olive; and Zero Gravity C2P Foundation ($38), which boasts an impressively inclusive range of shades.

Consider this just one more step in making healthy-for-you beauty products not just niche, but the norm.