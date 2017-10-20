 Skip Nav
11 Natural Beauty Gifts That Prove Whole Foods Is Great for Holiday Shopping

If you've never perused the beauty aisles at Whole Foods, you're seriously missing out. The grocery store is a haven for natural bath, body, and makeup items. And while it may not be the first place that comes to mind when you're doing holiday shopping, you'd be pleasantly surprised to find out it has loads of stocking stuffers. Ahead, we've rounded up the best of the lot, which is all available in stores only, starting in November. Keep reading to keep your holidays clean and green.

Pacha Soap Holiday Froth Bomb Shapes
Pacha Soap Holiday Froth Bomb Shapes
Pacifica Ice Baby Mineral Highlighter
Trilogy Rosehip Hydrate and Nourish Gift Set
Mineral Fusion Mini Nail Kit
Nemat Amber Perfume Oil
Weleda Mighty Essentials
Burt's Bees Honey Pot
Alafia Good Soap Coconut Trio Box
Whole Foods Market Hand Cream Collection
365 Everyday Value Organic Lip Balm Trio ($4)
