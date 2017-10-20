11 Natural Beauty Gifts That Prove Whole Foods Is Great for Holiday Shopping

If you've never perused the beauty aisles at Whole Foods, you're seriously missing out. The grocery store is a haven for natural bath, body, and makeup items. And while it may not be the first place that comes to mind when you're doing holiday shopping, you'd be pleasantly surprised to find out it has loads of stocking stuffers. Ahead, we've rounded up the best of the lot, which is all available in stores only, starting in November. Keep reading to keep your holidays clean and green.



12 of the Best Natural Beauty Products You Can Buy at Whole Foods Related