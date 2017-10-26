Fungi Manages to Look So Fierce in This Wood Nymph Halloween Makeup Look

 Skip Nav
Some people just really freaking love Fall, OK? As an homage to the season that brings us pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and all that good stuff, beauty blogger Molly Bee recently shared her wood-nymph-inspired makeup look that features a gold highlighter, fake foliage, and some really convincing-looking fungi.

While Molly's makeup takes some special effects know-how, she conveniently broke down everything she used in her Instagram caption. For her face, Molly applied Kat Von D's Lock-It Foundation ($35) and Anastasia Beverly Hills's Blush Kit ($30) in Gradient, as well as the brand's Marshmallow highlighter from the Sugar Glow Kit ($40).

The finishing makeup touches were complete with the Radiant Lashes ($12) from House of Lashes, Anastasia Beverly Hills's Dip Brow ($18), and Lime Crime's Velvetine Matte Lipstick ($20) in Buffy and Fly eye shadow from its Venus Palette ($34).

For the more technical stuff, Molly used Hydra Liners ($11) from Suva Beauty in Panda and Grease. She used the highly pigmented products to create the flecks of dirt on her face and around her neck, as well as on the mushrooms themselves. Lastly, she molded Mehron Makeup's SynWax ($9) to create the teeny mushrooms growing out of her face.

While this isn't a casual look one might normally wear on any given day — although please feel free to do so — it's certainly the most whimsical way to proclaim your love for Fall and the great outdoors this Halloween.

