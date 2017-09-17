 Skip Nav
Everyone Brought Their Beauty A-Game to the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
These Slicked Back Emmys Hair Looks Will Convince You to Try Out the Trend Yourself
Jessica Biel Brought the Drama With Her Pompadour Hairstyle at the 2017 Emmys
Yara Shahidi Looked Like a Sparkling Fairy Princess at the Emmy Awards

Real talk: Yara Shahidi brought it to the Emmy Awards red carpet. But more real talk: Yara always brings it. Whether she's rocking a voluminous topknot at the Teen Choice Awards or bringing back finger weaves at the VMAs, Yara knows how to work a red carpet; the 2017 Emmy Awards were no exception.

The Black-ish actress (and Harvard freshman!) looked like a sparkling fairy princess on Sept. 17, with makeup courtesy of her frequent collaborator Emily Cheng.

Her thin cat-eye liner drew attention to her gorgeously full, arched brows. Yara kept her neutral lip simple, but that's OK, because her cheekbones were illuminated by a fresh, twinkling highlight that was impossible to look away from.

Yara's glistening wet hair, which could have come straight from an actual mermaid, was done by Nai'vasha Johnson.

We're absolutely drooling over Yara's look. But the best part is that, as we head into another awards season, we can expect more showstopping looks from this beauty wiz.

Yara SahidiAward SeasonCelebrity HairRed CarpetCelebrity BeautyEmmy Awards
