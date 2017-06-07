How Jen Sincero Built a Career (and a Bank Account) Out of Being a Badass

Power Your Happy Q&A

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self? To have fun fumbling around instead of worrying about the fact that I don't know what I want to do with my life. To trust that everything I'm doing is leading to the answers I'm looking for. Also, lay off the cocktails.

What talent or passion have you been able to use in your career in an unexpected way? Writing comedy and applying it to self-help.

What is the one thing that influenced your career today? When was the moment when you realized you were on the right path? When one of my first coaching clients realized he needed to quit his job and start his own business after a lifetime of doing what he "should." He was so lit up and took extremely successful action immediately, and it was such a thrill for me. I realized that I was not only good at helping people get out of their own ways but that I loved doing it.

What does "finding your happy" mean to you? Do you feel you’ve "found it"? I think we all vacillate between happy and sad, and I also think we can be happy in some areas of our lives while not so much in others. But in general, yes, I've found much of my happiness because I have the freedom and the means to do pretty much whatever I want with my life. And because I've done "the impossible" (aka gone from broke to rich), I know I can change anything else that isn't making me terribly happy at the moment because I've made huge changes before.

Speed round: What powers your happy? Variety, laughter, friends, good food, road trips, cake.

Guilty pleasure? Puppy cam.

Favorite curse word? Sh*t biscuit.

Happy place? The desert.

Heels or flats? Flats.

The one thing you can’t leave home without? My favorite lipstick.

Favorite junk food? Starbursts candy.

Favorite healthy food? Kale salad.

Favorite workout? Hiking.

Favorite splurge? Fancy hotel rooms.

Feel-good music? House music.

Favorite thing about your appearance? My height.

Prized possession? Freedom.

First thing you do when you wake up? Look out the window at the sky.