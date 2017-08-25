20 Actors Who Didn't Marry Actors

When it comes to the laws of dating in Hollywood, musicians are typically drawn to models, while actors tend to gravitate toward other actors. They meet on set while filming a movie — we're looking at you, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — or cross paths during an industry event and end up living happily ever after. For some stars, though, it's more appealing to settle down with someone who's not in the spotlight, like an agent, an artist, or, in the case of Matt Damon, a Miami Beach bartender. George Clooney made headlines when he married civil rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, whose impressive accomplishments more than match up to his acting career, and ballet professional Benjamin Millepied danced his way into Natalie Portman's heart when they tied the knot in 2012. Keep reading to see 19 screen stars who married nonactors.

